TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 378,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

