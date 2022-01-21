TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,344. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

