TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

EMR stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,800. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

