TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.