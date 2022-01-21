TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $317,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 111.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.