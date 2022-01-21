TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Largo Resources worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGO. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,090,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $563.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

