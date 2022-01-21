TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,018 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 million, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

