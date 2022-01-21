TD Securities Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$130.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

CGO opened at C$79.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.66. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$75.50 and a 52-week high of C$101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 10.0399375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.