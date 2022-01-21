Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,121 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.