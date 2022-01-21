Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,342 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

