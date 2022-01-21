Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $78,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,940. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.