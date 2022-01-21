Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Natera were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

