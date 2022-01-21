Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

