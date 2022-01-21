Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,320 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

