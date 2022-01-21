Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

