Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

