Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 512 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Carriage Services worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CSV opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

