Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.