Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.