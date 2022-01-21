Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.32. 10,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.62. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

