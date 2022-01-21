TenUp Tops One Day Volume of $151,059.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $151,059.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenUp has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00027333 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,880,412 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

