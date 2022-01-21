The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 3.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

