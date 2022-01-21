The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $312,585.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.41 or 0.07204474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.95 or 0.99947961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063338 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,777,209 coins and its circulating supply is 92,787,846 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

