The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $503.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

