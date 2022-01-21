The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $429.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $429.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

SBNY stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.18. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

