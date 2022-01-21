The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.