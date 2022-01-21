The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

