The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.