The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.42. 9,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,669. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.