The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

PNC opened at $206.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

