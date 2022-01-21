The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,094 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $249,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,167. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.