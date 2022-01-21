The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 747,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

