The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

