THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 21.7% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $46,547.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

