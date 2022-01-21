Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.06. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

