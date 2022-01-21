TheStreet Downgrades AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to C+

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DIT opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

