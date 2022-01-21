TheStreet Downgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to C+

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
