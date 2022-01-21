TheStreet Downgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to C+

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NI by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

