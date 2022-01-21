Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 31.5% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $29,087.59 and $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

