thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.8 days.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

