Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.