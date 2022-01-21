TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 507,239 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.32.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TIM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get TIM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2035 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 244.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TIM by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.