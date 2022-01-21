Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Short Interest Update

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tintri has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Tintri alerts:

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.