Tobam Buys 2,408 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tobam raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

