Tobam Buys 99 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $621,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.33 and its 200 day moving average is $437.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

