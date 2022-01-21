Tobam Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $68,531,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,989.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,420.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,671.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,768.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

