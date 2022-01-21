Tobam Purchases 736 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tobam increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

