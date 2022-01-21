Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tobam cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,598 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $208,000.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

