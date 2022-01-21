Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

