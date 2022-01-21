Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

