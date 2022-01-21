Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
