Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
