Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

