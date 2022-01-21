Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.34. The firm has a market cap of £63.99 million and a P/E ratio of 58.50. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

